‘Marvel’s 616’ Anthology Series Debuts Two New Sneak Peek Videos

Disney+ has just released two lengthy video clips from the upcoming original anthology docuseries, Marvel’s 616. The series explores Marvel’s legacy and will debut this fall on Disney+.

In addition to the clips, Marvel’s 616 will be hosting a panel during [email protected] to preview the series. The panel will premiere on Comic-Con’s official YouTube channel on July 23, 2020 at 1pm PT. Actor/director Gillian Jacobs, actor/director Paul Scheer, executive producer Sarah Amos, and executive producer Jason Sterman will participate in the panel and provide a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of this upcoming docuseries.

The “Higher, Further, Faster” clip (featured above) was directed by Gillian Jacobs and focuses on the “trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion.”

The “Lost and Found” clip was directed by actor/comedian Paul Scheer and follows “the actor and comedian’s eye-opening and hilarious journey to discover the ‘forgotten’ characters of Marvel Comics. Individually, each documentary in this series tells a compelling story that brings its filmmaker’s vision to life.”

The anthology series was executive produced by Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, Sarah Amos, Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb. The series is a Marvel New Media and Supper Club production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Marvel’s 616 explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Films in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.







