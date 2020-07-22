‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “Shining Knight”

The CW’s Stargirl season one episode 10 found Henry proving he’s really one of the good guys by sacrificing his life while squaring off against his father. The first season continues with episode 11, “Shining Knight.” Directed by Jennifer Phang from a script by Geoff Johns, episode 11 airs on July 28, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. The season one cast also includes Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent, and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel. Christopher James Baker plays Henry King Sr, Jake Austin Walker is Henry King Jr, Meg DeLacy is Cindy Burman, Cameron Gellman is Rick Tyler, and Hunter Sansone plays Cameron.

“Shining Knight” Plot: A BLAST FROM THE PAST — Courtney’s (Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat (Wilson) uncovers new information about the ISA’s plan and Jordan (Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work.







Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW

When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.