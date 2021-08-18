Gordon Ramsay’s ‘MasterChef’ is Renewed for 12th Season

Gordon Ramsay’s popular competitive cooking series MasterChef has earned a 12th season renewal order from Fox. The official renewal announcement confirmed chef Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez, and restaurateur Joe Bastianich are returning as judges.

“Obviously, Gordon is a good friend and, given the recent launch of Studio Ramsay Global, an important part of FOX’s programming and growth strategy,” stated Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “MasterChef, Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA, have been vital to FOX’s DNA. Even in its eleventh season, this show continues to impress by sustaining FOX’s success on Wednesdays this Summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when MasterChef returns for a much deserved Season 12.”

The current season of MasterChef – MasterChef: Legends – premiered on June 2, 2021 and airs on Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT. Tonight’s new episode, “Cook for Your Legend,” finds Chef Ramsay challenging the home cooks to “create a dish for the most important legend yet – their own personal legends. Their personal legends could be someone they look up to, a personal hero, or even a family member who inspires them.”

MasterChef‘s renewal is a no-brainer as season 11 has been averaging 5 million viewers. The one-two punch of MasterChef and Crime Scene Kitchen hosted by Joel McHale has helped Fox rank #1 on six out of eight Wednesdays this summer.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato. Ramsay, Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.



