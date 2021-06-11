‘The Walking Dead: Origins’ Spotlights 4 Key TWD Characters

AMC’s filling the void between seasons 10 and 11 of The Walking Dead with The Walking Dead: Origins. Each episode focuses on a TWD fan-favorite character, with the short series kicking off with an episode spotlighting Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

Daryl’s episode premieres on Thursday, July 15, 2021 followed by an episode that focuses on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on July 22nd. Negan’s story with Jeffrey Dean Morgan premieres on July 29th and a Carol-centric episode featuring Melissa McBride wraps up The Walking Dead: Origins on August 5th.

All of this leads up to The Walking Dead season 11 premiere on Sunday, August 22nd at 9pm ET/PT.

The announcement of the four-episode series came as part of AMC’s “11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11.” AMC released the following description of The Walking Dead: Origins series:

“Spotlighting Daryl Dixon, Carol Peletier, Maggie Rhee, and Negan, each episode of The Walking Dead: Origins charts the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and features new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, interwoven with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far. Each episode will also feature an exclusive sneak peek of season 11. Accompanying each special will be a ‘Best Of’ collection, featuring fan-favorite episodes for each character.”

The season 11 cast also includes Christian Serratos as Rosita, Josh McDermitt as Eugene, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, and Cooper Andrews as Jerry.







