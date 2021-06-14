‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Adds 6 Additional Voice Cast Members

Paramount+’s upcoming animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Prodigy, has added Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, and Dee Bradley Baker in key roles. The six just-announced actors join Kate Mulgrew who was previously announced as reprising her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager.

The CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studio production is expected to premiere later this year.

In addition to announcing the new cast members, Paramount+ released details on the young alien starship crew members they’ll be playing. A new batch of official photos was also released.

Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics) as “Rok-Tahk,” a Brikar and an unusually bright eight-year-old girl. Rok is a bit shy, but not when it comes to her love for animals.

Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us) as “Dal,” 17 years old and an unknown species, he fancies himself a maverick, who even in the toughest times, holds strong onto his unwavering hope.

Angus Imrie (The Crown, Emma) as “Zero,” who is a Medusan: a noncorporeal, genderless, energy-based lifeform. Since others would go mad at the sight of their true self, Zero wears a containment suit they made themselves to protect others.

Jason Mantzoukas (Infinite, Big Mouth) as “Jankom Pog,” a 16-year-old Tellarite. Tellarites are known to relish an argument, and Jankom is no different. Regardless of opinion, he will always play ‘devil’s advocate’ for the sake of hearing all sides.

Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead, Sweetbitter) as “Gwyn,” a 17-year-old Vau N’Akat who was raised on her father’s bleak mining planet and grew up dreaming to explore the stars.

Dee Bradley Baker (SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer) as “Murf,” whose age and species is unknown but who is an endearing, indestructible blob with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

Developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago) the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.