Paramount+ just released the first trailer for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s new dramatic series, Mayor of Kingstown. The gripping first trailer introduces the powerful family who are the unofficial leaders of Kingstown and reveals a little about the prison system that will play a large part in the series.

Two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner (The Town, The Hurt Locker), two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway, Hannah and Her Sisters), and Emmy Award winner Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) lead the cast of Mayor of Kingstown. Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa also star in the drama co-created by Sheridan and Dillon. Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman serve as executive producers.

The MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios production will premiere the 10 episode first season on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

“Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”