‘The Game’ Reboot Brings Back Coby Bell for a Special Appearance

Paramount+’s The Game revival season one will feature a special appearance by the original series’ Coby Bell (Walker) reprising his role as former footballer Jason Pitts. The streaming service also revealed Tim Daly (Madam Secretary) has come on board to play billionaire Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher and Toby Sandeman (Raising Kanan) is set to play a top footballer named Garret Evans.

Additional returning players putting in special appearances will include Brittany Daniel as Kelly Pitts and Pooch Hall as Derwin Davis.

Daly and Sandeman join the cast of series regulars that includes Wendy Raquel Robinson (Insecure) as sports agent Tasha Mack; Hosea Chanchez (Black Lightning) as footballer Malik Wright; Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire) as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts; Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; and Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete) as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend.

The cast announcement confirmed The Game season one will premiere on November 11, 2021. The first season will consist of 10 episodes, with original series creator Mara Brock Akil executive producing. Showrunner and writer Devon Greggory also executive produces along with Salim Akil, original EP Kelsey Grammer, and Tom Russo. Kevin Bray is directing season one’s first two episodes.

The Game is produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions, and Grammnet NH Productions.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

“Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, The Game returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”







