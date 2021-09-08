‘Midnight Mass’ Trailer Asks Us to Open Our Minds and Be Not Afraid

Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House, is ready to serve up more nightmare-inducing content with his new Netflix series, Midnight Mass. The intense new trailer introduces the world to the fine folks who live on Crockett Island. And by “fine,” I mean strange and quite possibly insane.

The limited series stars Hamish Linklater, Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, and Alex Essoe. Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco also star.

Mike Flanagan directs and serves as executive producer along with Trevor Macy. “I’m just going to admit it… Midnight Mass is my favorite project so far,” said Flanagan in a letter released in August. “As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it’s not hard to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core.

There is darkness at work on Crockett Island. Some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn’t hard to see in our own world, unfortunately. But this show is about something else as well… faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light – and hope – we sing. I hope you enjoy our song.”

All seven episodes will premiere on Netflix on September 24, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

