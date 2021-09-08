‘Encounter’ Teaser Trailer: Riz Ahmed Faces an Unhuman Threat

Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) stars in Amazon Studios’ sci-fi thriller, Encounter, which just released an official teaser trailer. The one-minute trailer introduces Ahmed as a dad who’s forced into confronting a threat that’s teased but left unseen in the new video.

In addition to Riz Ahmed, the cast includes Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (The Help), Rory Cochrane (White Boy Rick), Lucian-River Chauhan (Heartland), and newcomer Aditya Geddada.

Michael Pearce (Beast) directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Barton (The Ritual). Pearce’s behind the scenes team includes cinematographer Benjamin Kracun, editor Maya Maffioli, and production designer Tim Grimes.

Derrin Schlesinger, Piers Vellacott, and Dimitri Doganis produced, with Fred Berger, Kate Churchill, Jenny Hinkey, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Julia Oh, Zander Levy, and Katherine Butler executive producing.

Encounter screened at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival and is part of the Special Presentations section of the Toronto International Film Festival running September 9-18. Amazon Studios will release the R-rated thriller in theaters on December 3, 2021 followed by a release on Prime Video on December 10th.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.