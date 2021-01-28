‘WandaVision’ Extended Episode 4 Clip: Prepare for Big Changes

The nearly one-minute extended clip from Disney+’s and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision episode four teases everything is about to change. The clip finds Captain Monica Rambeau approaching what she describes as an energy field at the Westview town line while Jimmy Woo warns her to be careful.

The clip also finds Woo speaking to Wanda through the radio, asking who’s doing this to her. We also see Darcy in what appears to be a control center.

Season one episode four premieres January 29, 2021 only on Disney+.

The series’ cast is led by Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Thor‘s Kat Dennings is Darcy, Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Randall Park is Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn plays Agnes, and Captain Marvel‘s Teyonah Parris stars as Monica Rambeau. The nine-episode first season is directed by Matt Shakman. Jac Schaeffer is the head writer.

The WandaVision Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.