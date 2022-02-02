‘The Offer’ Teaser Trailer Offers a Glimpse Into the Making of ‘The Godfather’

The first teaser trailer’s arrived for Paramount+’s The Offer, a limited event series that pulls back the curtain on the making of the Oscar-winning film The Godfather. The series is based on producer Albert S. Ruddy’s account of his time spent working on The Godfather.

The 10 episode series will premiere on Thursday, April 28, 2022 with the release of the first three episodes. New episodes will arrive on subsequent Thursdays.

The Offer‘s cast includes Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, and Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo. Dan Fogler plays Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman is Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks is Barry Lapidus, and Patrick Gallo stars as Mario Puzo.

Emmy nominee Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) created and wrote The Offer, with Nikki Toscano (Hunters) also writing, executive producing, and serving as the showrunner. In addition, Ruddy, Teller, Russell Rothberg, and Leslie Greif executive produced. Rocketman‘s Dexter Fletcher directed multiple episodes and was also involved as an executive producer.







