‘Fantasy Island’ Season 1 Episode 1 Plot, Cast, Trailer and Air Date

Fox revived the classic Fantasy Island series with a new version featuring Roselyn Sánchez (Devious Maids) as Elena Roarke, a relative of Mr. Roarke played by Ricardo Montalban in the original TV series. The new drama, set to premiere on August 10, 2021, has just released a batch of photos, an episode one plot description, and a season one trailer.

Joining Roselyn Sánchez for the first season are Kiara Barnes (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Ruby Okoro and John Gabriel Rodriguez (Rosewood) as Javier. Prodigal Son‘s Bellamy Young puts in a guest starring appearance in the series’ first episode.

“Hungry Christine/Mel Loves Ruby” Plot: In the series opener, Roarke welcomes a local morning show host, Christine Collins, who has a simple fantasy: she wants to eat. And eat. And eat. But when Christine gets to Fantasy Island, she’ll realize that she’s hungry for much more than food. Roarke’s other guests include Ruby Akuda, who arrives on Fantasy Island with her husband; Ruby is afflicted with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the ‘what if’ questions – both big and small – that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Serving as steward of this mysterious island is Elena Roarke (Sanchez), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed.

Assisting Elena is Ruby Okoro (Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and pilot Javier (Rodriquez), who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.







