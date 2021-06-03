‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Releases Photos Teasing the Final Season

By
Rebecca Murray
-
Money Heist Season 5
HOVIK KEUCHKERIAN as BOGOTÁ, ÚRSULA CORBERÓ as TOKIO, RODRIGO DE LA SERNA as PALERMO, ITZIAR ITUÑO as LISBOA, MIGUEL HERRÁN as RÍO, JAIME LORENTE as DENVER in ‘Money Heist’ season 5 (Photo Credit: Tamara Arranz © 2020 Netflix)

Netflix just released a batch of photos from the upcoming fifth and final season of the critically acclaimed action drama, Money Heist, created by Álex Pina. Season five will arrive in two volumes, with the first half of the final season premiering on September 3, 2021.

Volume two will premiere on December 3rd.

The cast of Money Heist season five includes Álvaro Morte as the Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Miguel Herrán as Rio, and Itziar Ituño as Lisbon. Hovik Keuchkerian plays Bogota, Pedro Alonso is Berlin, Jaime Lorente is Denver, Najwa Nimri is Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta is Manila, and Rodrigo De la Serna stars as Palermo.

The Final Season Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army.

The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Money Heist Season 5
RODRIGO DE LA SERNA as PALERMO, ITZIAR ITUÑO as LISBOA, JAIME LORENTE as DENVER, BELÉN CUESTA as MANILA in season 5 episode 2 (Photo Credit: Tamara Arranz © 2020 Netflix)
Money Heist Season 5
ÚRSULA CORBERÓ as TOKIO in season 5 episode 4 (Photo Credit: Tamara Arranz © 2020 Netflix)
Money Heist Season 5
ÁLVARO MORTE as PROFESOR, NAJWA NIMRI as ALICIA SIERRA in season 5 (Photo Credit: Manolo Pavon © 2020 Netflix)
Money Heist Season 5
JAIME LORENTE as DENVER, BELÉN CUESTA as MANILA, ÚRSULA CORBERÓ as TOKIO in season 5 (Photo Credit: Tamara Arranz © 2020 Netflix)




