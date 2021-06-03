‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Releases Photos Teasing the Final Season

Netflix just released a batch of photos from the upcoming fifth and final season of the critically acclaimed action drama, Money Heist, created by Álex Pina. Season five will arrive in two volumes, with the first half of the final season premiering on September 3, 2021.

Volume two will premiere on December 3rd.

The cast of Money Heist season five includes Álvaro Morte as the Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Miguel Herrán as Rio, and Itziar Ituño as Lisbon. Hovik Keuchkerian plays Bogota, Pedro Alonso is Berlin, Jaime Lorente is Denver, Najwa Nimri is Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta is Manila, and Rodrigo De la Serna stars as Palermo.

The Final Season Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army.

