Season two of HBO Max’s Full Bloom is set to premiere on Thursday, June 10, 2021 with 10 incredibly creative florists competing for the $100,000 grand prize. The new trailer reveals some of the arrangements in competition in the new season which features Simon Lycett, Elizabeth Cronin, and Maurice Harris as hosts and judges.

“Full Bloom has brought floristry to life by introducing us to incredibly talented artists and showing us the amazing steps that go into creating each masterpiece,” stated Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max. “HBO Max is as thrilled to give a platform to these rising florists as we are to watch their stunning creations flourish.”

The floral competition series was created and produced by Eureka Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and Faye Stapleton executive produce and Joseph Guidry returns as director.

“It’s been an amazing experience to be working again with the innovative team at HBO Max,” said Paul Franklin, Co-CEO of Eureka Productions. “We are so proud at Eureka of Full Bloom season 2 – it is jam-packed with talented florists, incredible judges and more flowers and heart than ever before.”

Full Bloom Details, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Inviting us into a vibrant and wondrous world, Full Bloom finds ten talented and innovative up-and-coming florists bringing their spectacular creative visions to a grueling but gorgeous competition series. In each episode, the budding botanical artists are put to the test in both individual and team challenges that determine whose stems get cut – and who remains in the running for the career-changing $100,000 grand prize to kickstart their business.

Floral masterminds Simon Lycett, Elizabeth Cronin and Maurice Harris host and judge, bringing their invaluable experience, discerning eyes, and hot takes to the flower shop to determine who will be the Full Bloom champion.









