‘Finding You’ Trailer Strings Together Music, Romance, and Ireland

Violinist Finley Sinclair needs to learn it doesn’t matter what the notes are, it’s how you play them in Finding You, the big-screen adaptation of Jenny B. Jones’ popular young adult novel, There You’ll Find Me. The new two-and-a-half-minute trailer, which reveals a bit too much about the story, just dropped along with the film’s poster.

The cast is led by Rose Reid (The World We Make) as Finley and Jedidiah Goodacre (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as movie star Beckett Rush. Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters, The Stand), Patrick Bergin (Sleeping With the Enemy), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Judith Hoag (Nashville), Tom Everett Scott (13 Reasons Why), and Oscar winner Vanessa Redgrave (Julia) also star.

Brian Baugh (The World We Make, I’m Not Ashamed) adapted Jones’ book and directs the PG-rated romantic drama. Explaining why he was attracted to the project, Baugh stated, “It blends together so many different characters and story arcs. A girl who loves the violin, a movie star looking for meaning, a movie within a movie, life in New York and, of course, Ireland.”

Roadside Attractions is planning a May 14, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot, Courtesy of Roadside Attractions:

Finding You is an inspirational romantic drama full of heart and humor about finding the strength to be true to oneself. After an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, violinist Finley Sinclair (Reid) travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. At the B&B run by her host family, she encounters gregarious and persistent heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush (Goodacre), who is there to film another installment of his medieval fantasy-adventure franchise.

As romance sparks between the unlikely pair, Beckett ignites a journey of discovery for Finley that transforms her heart, her music, and her outlook on life. In turn, Finley emboldens Beckett to reach beyond his teen-idol image and pursue his true passion. But when forces surrounding Beckett’s stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love.







