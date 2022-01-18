‘Moon Knight’ Drops a Trippy First Trailer Starring Oscar Isaac

Judging solely by the YouTube comments, the trailer for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight has fans convinced Marvel and Disney+ have another hit on their hands. Fans seem to approve of everything from the costume to the vibe to Oscar Isaac in the lead role.

The nearly two-minute trailer premiered during halftime of the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Super Wild Card game. The Rams were trouncing the Cardinals at that point, and the debut of Moon Knight‘s trailer was just icing on the cake for comic book-loving Rams fans.

In addition to Oscar Isaac, the cast of the live-action series includes Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy, The Exorcist series) is Moon Knight‘s head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, and Oscar Isaac. Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed, with Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producing.

Disney+ has set a March 30, 2022 premiere date.

Marvel Studios released the following description of Moon Knight:

“The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”









