‘Legacies’ Season 3 Episode 15 Photos: “A New Hope” Preview

The CW’s Legacies marches toward the season three finale with an episode that finds Hope, Lizzie, and Josie stuck in a hallucination with Star Wars vibes. Directed by Brett Matthews from a script he co-wrote with Thomas Brandon, season three episode 15 – “A New Hope” – will air on June 17, 2021. The season finale arrives on June 24th.

The cast includes Danielle Rose Russell plays Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd is Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant is Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse plays Milton “MG” Greasley, and Aria Shahghasemi stars as Landon Kirby. Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael, Chris Lee is Kaleb, Leo Howard is Ethan Mac, Ben Levin is Jed, and Matthew Davis plays Alaric Saltzman.

“A New Hope” Plot: HALLUCINATIONS — Stuck in a hallucination, Hope (Russell), Josie (Bryant), and Lizzie (Boyd) are forced to find their way out of a sci-fi nightmare. Elsewhere, Alaric (Davis) sends MG (Fouse), Kaleb (Lee), and Jed (Levin) on a team-building mission.

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

In season two, Hope Mikaelson returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman. Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman, MG, Rafael, and Kaleb and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon, into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.

As season three begins, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself.







