‘Mr. Mayor’ Starring Ted Danson Will Serve a Second Term on NBC

NBC’s officially confirmed the half-hour comedy Mr. Mayor has been renewed for a second season. The series kicked off season one on January 7, 2021, with the pilot episode raking in more than 16 million total viewers to date. According to the network, Mr. Mayor stands as the most watched Thursday comedy premiere since Will & Grace returned with new episodes in 2017.

The cast of season one is led by Ted Danson, hot off a four-season run on the critically acclaimed The Good Place, and Oscar winner Holly Hunter (The Piano). Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Mike Cabellon (Orange is the New Black), Kyla Kenedy (The Walking Dead), and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) also star.

Co-creator Robert Carlock, co-creator Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner serve as executive producers.

“Having Ted Danson and Holly Hunter leading this brilliant ensemble is a dream,” stated Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and our talented cast and crew for an incredible first season. We are excited for more hilarity in season two.”

“We’ve loved our collaboration with NBC on the first season of Mr. Mayor and are excited to continue working with our fantastic cast, led by the incomparable Ted Danson and Holly Hunter,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “We can’t wait to see what Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented producing team have in store for Mayor Bremer and his rag-tag team of civil servants.”

The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

Mr. Mayor follows a retired businessman (Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.







