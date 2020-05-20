‘Muppets Now’ Poster Causes a Stir Among Cast Members

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Muppets Now PosterDisney’s set a July 31, 2020 premiere date for the family-friendly new series, Muppets Now. The premiere date announcement was accompanied by key art for the upcoming six-episode season – key art which spawned a debate between cast members as to who should be featured.

Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, and select members of the Muppet gang took to Twitter to show off their preferred alternate versions of the show’s poster.

The Muppets Now Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Muppets Now is The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.

Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in Muppets Now with the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made them famous.




