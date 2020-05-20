‘Muppets Now’ Poster Causes a Stir Among Cast Members

Disney’s set a July 31, 2020 premiere date for the family-friendly new series, Muppets Now. The premiere date announcement was accompanied by key art for the upcoming six-episode season – key art which spawned a debate between cast members as to who should be featured.

Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, and select members of the Muppet gang took to Twitter to show off their preferred alternate versions of the show’s poster.

The Muppets Now Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Muppets Now is The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.

Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in Muppets Now with the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made them famous.

Oh, we went with THAT #MuppetsNow key art? I've got something way funnier! Get it? KEY art? Ahhhhh! #WockaWocka! pic.twitter.com/vqG2hRRBnI — Fozzie Bear (@FozzieBear) May 20, 2020

Puh-lease! We all know why people will watch #MuppetsNow, so why hide it? Ta-da! Some perfectly chic, simply stunning, positively MOI key art! pic.twitter.com/R49u1q2Fco — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) May 20, 2020

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew here. My research shows that using this #MuppetsNow art would yield impressive results. After all, it was created by Muppet Labs, where the future of key art is being made today! pic.twitter.com/uYuOatQ9zB — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) May 20, 2020

Good grief. Sorry about this, @DisneyPlus. Don't worry, we love the #MuppetsNow key art! Though, if you're looking for my suggestion, I was always partial to this one… I cleaned my banjo right before the photo was taken. pic.twitter.com/xZBlqDb777 — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) May 20, 2020







