‘Antebellum’ Debuts a Creepy New Trailer Starring Janelle Monáe

The new trailer for Lionsgate’s Antebellum begins with an ominous warning: “There are precious things that can never be lost – family, happiness, hope – unless you are chosen.” Janelle Monáe stars in the thriller from the filmmaking team of writers, producers, and directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz).

In addition to Janelle Monáe, the cast includes Marque Richardson II (Tell Me Your Secrets), Eric Lange (The Man in the High Castle), Jack Huston (Manhunt), Kiersey Clemons (Angie Tribeca), Tongayi Chirisa (iZombie), Gabourey Sidibe (Empire), Rob Aramayo (Game of Thrones), Lily Cowles (Roswell, New Mexico), and Jena Malone (Too Old to Die Young).

Directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz produce with Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Zev Foreman, and Lezlie Wills.

The Plot:

Successful author Veronica Henley (Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.