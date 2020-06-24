‘Muppets Now’ Official Trailer Teases Tons of Celebrity Guests

2020 sucks but at least we have a new Muppets show to look forward to, right? Disney+ just released a one-minute trailer for the upcoming new series, Muppets Now, starring all of our favorite Muppet characters.

The new family-friendly series will make its debut on Disney+ on Friday, July 31, 2020. The series is produced by The Muppets Studio and Soapbox Films and will be available only to the streaming service’s subscribers.

Here’s the series’ description, courtesy of Disney:

In their first-ever unscripted series, the Muppets make their streaming debut in an all-new six-episode show starring Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the entire gang.

In a true first for the studio, Muppets Now is an unscripted series filled with improv comedy, off-the-cuff gags, and the Muppets’ celebrity friends. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppets throws at him.

Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in Muppets Now with the kind of startling silliness and chaotic fun that made them famous. From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best.