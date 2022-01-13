‘This Is Us” Season 6 Episode 3 Photos: “Four Fathers” Preview

NBC’s This Is Us continues its sixth and final season with episode three, “Four Fathers,” airing January 18, 2022. The promo video teases the episode will focus on dads, with a flashback to Jack’s first attempt at taking the Big 3 to the movie theater by himself. A grown-up Kevin is shown missing out on milestones, and Randall gives Déjà a driving lesson during which a secret’s revealed. (That side-eye from Randall means Déjà should prepare to be lectured!)

The sixth and final season stars Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as

Kevin, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, and Chris Sullivan as Toby.

The Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson).

This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.