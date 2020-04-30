The full trailer’s arrived for the fifth and final season of DreamWorks Animation’s award-winning series, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The final season will drop all 13 new episodes on May 15, 2020 on Netflix.

The just-released trailer features voice cast member AJ Michalka covering the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power theme song, “Warriors.” The full series soundtrack, which incluces Michalka’s cover, arrives on May 8th.

In addition to Michalka as Catra, the voice cast includes Aimee Carrero (Young and Hungry) as Adora/She-Ra, Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) as Glimmer, and Marcus Scribner (black-ish) as Bow. Lauren Ash (Superstore) voices Scorpia, Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) is Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) is Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) is Hordak, and Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) voices Entrapta.

Season five also features Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Alexa and Katie) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa, Jacob Tobia as Double Trouble, and Oscar-winner Geena Davis as Huntara.

The Season 5 Plot:

“In season 5, the ruthless Horde Prime has arrived and without the Sword of Protection and She-Ra, the Rebellion are facing their toughest challenge yet. In this epic conclusion, unexpected adversaries are confronted and relationships are tested, broken and changed forever. Will Adora and the Princesses of Power be able to save their planet? Or will the universe succumb to the evil might of Horde Prime before love can conquer hate?”