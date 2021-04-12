‘Mythic Quest’ Season 2 Trailer: Snoop Dogg Puts in a Guest Starring Appearance

Guest star Snoop Dogg gives the team a hard time in Apple TV+’s just-released Mythic Quest season two trailer. The gang’s back at work following the lifting of the Covid-19 pandemic quarantine, and this season Poppy and Ian are both guiding the new expansion.

The cast is led by Rob McElhenney as Ian and Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy. Danny Pudi plays Brad, David Hornsby is David, F. Murray Abraham plays C.W., and Jessie Ennis is Jo. The cast also includes Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs.

The critically acclaimed comedy was created by McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, with McElhenney and Day executive producing under their RCG banner. 3Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel also executive produce along with Megan Ganz and David Hornsby. In addition, Ubisoft Film and Television’s Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot are involved as executive producers.

Season two will premiere on Friday, May 7, 2021, kicking off with the release of two episodes of the nine episode season. New episodes arrive on subsequent Fridays.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Mythic Quest follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. Season two finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction.

Meanwhile, C.W. (Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Burch and Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Pudi).







