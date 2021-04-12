Get ready, get cozy, and get comfy…global phenoms BTS are returning to live streaming this month. “BANG BANG CON 21” will be live-streamed on April 17, 2021 at 2am ET on the official BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

“BANG BANG CON 21” is a gift for fans from BTS that offers free access to past concerts and fanmeets. The event kicks off with one of their early concerts “2015 BTS LIVE TRILOGY: EPISODE I. BTS BEGINS” and then continues on with their global fanmeet “BTS 5TH MUSTER [MAGIC SHOP]” held in June 2019. It ends with “BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF” held in São Paulo, Brazil in May 2019.

Excited fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news and the hashtag #BangBangCon21 rapidly started to trend at number one worldwide.

The first “BANG BANG CON” was a two-day live-streamed event that took place on April 18th and 19th last year, racking up 50.59 million views in a span of 24 hours and 2.24 million concurrent viewers. The event’s regarded as having set a new norm for online concerts. The group followed that up with their “BANG BANG CON: The Live” later in June 2020. The paid-to-view concert provided fans with both old and new performances, and included songs from their Map of the Soul: 7 album. The group was set to debut these performances during their Map of the Soul Stadium Tour which was scheduled to kick off in April 2020. Unfortunately, the tour had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BTS was recently nominated for ‘International Group’ at The BRIT Awards 2021, making them the first Korean act to be nominated at the award show. The multitalented group also earned three nominations at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards for Best Music Video: Dynamite, Best Duo/Group of the Year, and Best Fan Army. Their long-time choreographer Son Sung Deuk also snagged a nomination in the Favorite Music Video Choreography category for “Dynamite.”

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are normally held in March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 award show was canceled. The 2020 winners were ultimately announced August 24, 2020 through iHeart stations. This year’s show is scheduled to air live on May 27.







