With only two episodes remaining, Disney+ and Marvel Studios released a new video The Falcon and The Winter Soldier video that finds Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes not only capable of taking on the new Captain America but also willing to challenge the sullied hero who just went ballistic on a man in front of dozens of witnesses. Much of the just-released video is footage from the episodes that have already been released, but the standoff between Sam, Bucky, and John Walker as Captain America is new.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+ on March 19, 2021, shortly after WandaVision wrapped up. The superhero action series stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/The Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier. The cast also includes Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Brühl, Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, and Danny Ramirez.

Kari Skogland directed the six-episode series and Malcolm Spellman is the head writer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

In Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.