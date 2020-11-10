‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 3 Adds Singer Bad Bunny

Netflix just announced more Narcos: Mexico season three series regulars and guest stars, with Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and songwriter Bad Bunny signing on to guest star. The streaming service provided details on who each of the new series regulars will be playing as well confirming the show’s returning cast members.

Joining the cast for season three are:

Luis Gerardo Méndez as Victor Tapia (Series Regular) – A Juarez cop with a moral dilemma; despite his misgivings over getting involved, he is drawn into the mystery of a series of brutal killings.

Alberto Guerra as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada (Series Regular)- An independent drug trafficker, whose unassuming manner belies the fact that he is quietly one step ahead of everyone else.

Luisa Rubino as Andrea Nuñez (Series Regular) – A young idealistic and ambitious journalist, whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio “Bad Bunny” Guest Stars as Arturo “Kitty” Paez – A member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors” – rich, well-connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs and violence.

Additional confirmed new series regulars include Alejandro Furth as Ramon Salgado, Lorenzo Ferro as Alex Hodoyan, José Zúñiga as General Rebollo, Diego Calva as Arturo Beltran Leyva, Kristen Lee Gutoskie as Dani, and Beau Mirchoff as Steve Sheridan. Yessica Borroto, Damayanti Quintanar, Manuel Uriza, and Markin López will guest star.

The Narcos newcomers join returning regulars Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa.

Carlo Bernard is the season three showrunner and executive produces with Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, and Eric Newman. Narcos star Wagner Moura returns to direct episodes of the upcoming season. Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, and Amat Escalante also direct season three episodes.

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away…







