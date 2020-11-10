‘The Umbrella Academy’ Earns a Season 3 Renewal

Netflix just announced they’re bringing back The Umbrella Academy for season three. The third season renewal announcement also confirmed Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will be reprising their roles for the just-ordered season.

Filming is expected to kick off in February 2021 in Toronto. The third season will consist of 10 one-hour episodes.

Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) is returning as showrunner and will executive produce along with Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Jesse McKeown, Gerard Way, and Gabriel Bá.

The critically acclaimed series is based on the Dark Horse comic book series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá.

A Look Back at The Umbrella Academy Season 2:

“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

About Season 2: Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.”