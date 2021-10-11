‘Narcos: Mexico’ Unveils Season 3’s Official Trailer

Assorted cartels are vying for power in the third and final season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico. The official trailer reveals a rising body count, Juarez as the key to control of the drug trade, and the DEA believes Amado Carrillo Fuentes will become the most powerful drug trafficker in Mexico’s history.

Season three stars Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino, and Alfonso Dosal. Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa, and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio “Bad Bunny” are also featured in the critically acclaimed drama’s final season.

Co-creator Carlo Bernard executive produces and guides the series as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, co-creator Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, and Eric Newman. Chris Brancato also co-created the series. The final season is directed by Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante, and Wagner Moura (“Pablo Escobar” in Narcos).

The 10 episode third season will premiere on Friday, November 5, 2021.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…







