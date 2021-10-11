‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Episode 2 Photos, Trailer, Plot and Cast

The team’s caught up in a dangerous situation on CBS’s SEAL Team season five episode two, “Trust, But Verify: Part 2.” Directed by Christopher Chulack from a script by Tom Mularz and Mark H. Semos, episode two will air on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 10:30pm ET, 10pm PT.

David Boreanaz returns to lead the cast as Jason Hayes. Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. is Ray Perry, AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn, and Toni Trucks stars as Lisa Davis.

Episode two guest stars include Justin Melnick, Tyler Grey, Judd Lormand, Alona Tal, Mike Wade, and Keong Sim.

“Trust, But Verify: Part 2” Plot: When Bravo’s operation is compromised, they must figure out how to escape undetected from one of the most dangerous countries in the world.

SEAL Team Description, Courtesy of CBS:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence.

His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication.

Vital to the team’s success is Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.