NBC’s adding three new dramas – Ordinary Joe, La Brea, and Law & Order: For the Defense – to their 2021-2022 fall primetime schedule. The newbies will be joined by a new The Voice season with Ariana Grande, season four of New Amsterdam, and its Wednesday lineup of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D..

Thursdays will become an all Law & Order evening, with the new series Law & Order: For the Defense leading into season 23 of Law & Order: SVU and season two of Law & Order: Organized Crime. The Blacklist will return to its Friday night spot for season nine.

NBC FALL 2021-22 SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — Ordinary Joe

8-10 P.M. — The Voice 10-11 P.M. — Ordinary Joe TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — La Brea

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

8-9 P.M. — The Voice 9-10 P.M. — La Brea 10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med 9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire 10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D. THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order: For the Defense

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order: For the Defense 9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU 10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist 9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC SATURDAY

8-9 P.M. — Drama Encores

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 P.M. – SNL Vintage

8-9 P.M. — Drama Encores 9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery 10-11 P.M. – SNL Vintage SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

The network’s midseason lineup will include season six of This Is Us, with the upcoming season recently announced as the series’ final. NBC’s midseason schedule will also include American Auto and Grand Crew comedies as well as The Thing About Pam true-crime series with Renee Zellweger.

Brooklyn Nine Nine completes its final season run as part of NBC’s 2021-2022 midseason schedule. Kenan, Mr. Mayor, and Young Rock will also return midseason.

NBC’s fall schedule announcement indicated Debris, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, Manifest, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist have not been either renewed or canceled yet.

LA BREA Details: An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos.

ORDINARY JOE Synopsis: Life is all about the choices you make – and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything. This new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change – and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no “right” choice; no matter what happens, Joe’s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable … and beautiful.

The cast includes James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, and Charlie Barnett.

LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE Description: In its 30-year history as the most successful brand in television, Law and Order has only ever explored the perspective of its iconic prosecutors … until now. From legendary executive producer Dick Wolf comes Law & Order: For the Defense, the newest entry in the beloved franchise that takes an unflinching look inside a criminal defense firm. Every week, the series will put the lawyers – and the criminal justice system – under the microscope like only Law & Order can, delivering hard-hitting, ripped-from-the-headlines stories that provide a new vantage point on justice.







