‘Manifest’ Season 3 Episode 9 Recap: “Bogey”

A new calling and a turning point for a major character are at the heart of season three episode nine of NBC’s Manifest. The episode begins at Eureka with Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) and Troy (Ed Herbstman) using simulated dark lightning on the piece of wood they believe is from Noah’s Ark.

Meanwhile, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Zeke (Matt Long) are planning a dinner party with Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Sarah (Lauren Norvelle) when Michaela has a calling featuring dark stormy skies. She calls Ben (Josh Dallas) and tells him about it, learning he hasn’t had a similar calling. Before getting off the phone Ben teases his sister about the awkward dinner party she’s about to host.

At the Stone home, Angelina (Holly Taylor) helps Grace (Athena Karkanis) with the baby and suggests ideas for the new restaurant. Olive (Luna Blaise) notices their conversation and seems a little uncomfortable as she receives an unexpected text from Levi.

Ben yells for Grace to come down to the basement and asks her to turn off the washing machine because it’s leaking. He’s attempting to stop the water from coming through when Grace reveals she doesn’t see any water; he’s experiencing a calling. Ben turns and sees the same dark clouds Michaela saw. The doorbell rings and Ben finds a soaking wet Eagan Tehrani (Ali Lopez-Sohaili) on his doorstep. “What is going on, professor?” asks Eagan.

Eagan tells Ben and Olive that he had the same calling, but he also saw a lion in the rain. Ben instructs Olive to go to the campus and look up any mythology involving a lion and rain.

Angelina greets Eagan as Grace asks to speak to Ben in private for a minute. After they step away, Eagan tricks Angelina into showing him around the house.

The dinner party’s going well when Michaela experiences another calling and sees blood dripping from her eyes when she looks in a mirror.

Back at the Stone house, Grace confesses to Ben she doesn’t trust Eagan and wants him out of her house and out of their lives. Ben insists he needs to work with Eagan because the callings want them to.

Ben catches Eagan in the garage with Angelina admiring all his Flight 828 work and connections. Grace tells Angelina to come with her and they leave Ben and Eagan together in the garage.

Michaela calls and tells Ben about her new calling. Eagan notices Saanvi’s photo on Ben’s 828 wall is only photo that’s wet. Ben, Eagan, and Michaela simultaneously realize Saanvi is in trouble and that the calling must be about her. Eagan wants to visit her but Ben knows they’ll will never get into Eureka. Michaela is still on the phone and says she’ll go and get Vance to let her in.

At Eureka, Saanvi and Troy try the experiment on the piece of Noah’s Ark again but it doesn’t seem to have any effect on the wood. Saanvi takes off her protective face mask and Troy’s shocked her eyes are bleeding.

Michaela arrives at Eureka and Vance (Daryl Edwards) does let her in, hoping she might know what’s going on with Saanvi.

Back at the Stone home Ben and Eagan experience another calling and see a lion crying blood. It truly scares Eagan but Ben’s convinced the calling is tied to what’s happening to Saanvi.

Olive and Levi combine forces at the campus and work together to look through images of floods and lions in history and mythology. Levi suggests they go get dinner and Olive teases him for trying to ask her out. Levi and Olive flirt a little and then they kiss.

Ben calls Olive to bring her up to speed on Michaela and Saanvi.

Michaela witnesses Saanvi’s tears of blood and then checks in with Ben. He explains Olive found a story of a Buddhist myth of a lion’s eyes bleeding and that it foreshadows a flood. Ben, Eagan, and Michaela believe the storm clouds in the calling are a warning about something happening at Eureka.

Michaela barges back into Saanvi’s room and tells everyone she needs to speak with her alone. Saanvi reveals she’s been working on the wood and its connection to Noah’s Ark. Michaela asks if she was working on it when her eyes began bleeding. She says yes but adds that she’s been working on it for weeks.

At the dinner party Sarah helps Beverly after she ends up making a mess of herself at dinner. Confused, Bev thinks Sarah is Michaela.

Once more to the Stone house we go and Ben and Eagan see water rising slowly from the floor of the garage along with a bright glowing light. Ben bends down and picks up the light which is coming from the journal. Michaela calls Ben about Saanvi and Noah’s Ark, believing it’s connected.

Michaela confronts Vance about holding back information, warning him she’s done with him keeping secrets. She has yet another calling of dark stormy clouds and hears a code blue. Vance says it’s Saanvi.

Olive returns home and finds Angelina dying her hair black to look like her. Olive calls Angelina out about her behavior and about trying to be like her with the baby and with Grace. Angelina apologizes and says she feels lucky to be with them and just wants to fit in. Olive turns mean, declaring they are just pitying her. Angelina leaves, upset.

Over at the dinner party, Zeke gets a read on Jared and Sarah and thanks Sarah for helping out with Bev.

Ben and Eagan continue to go over the clues they’ve come up with and Eagan notices a drawing in the journal of a bunch of people in a lifeboat, one of whom looks like Saanvi. Ben thinks it might mean Saanvi may have damaged their “lifeboat.”

At Eureka, Saanvi refuses to be incubated. Michaela pleads with her to tell her what she’s hiding. Saanvi demands everyone else get out and once they’re alone, Saanvi finally tells Michaela that she killed the Major. Almost instantly Saanvi’s eyes stop bleeding and her vitals stabilize.

In the garage at the Stone home, Ben and Eagan notice the water is gone. Michaela calls Ben with the update on Saanvi.

Eagan’s about to leave when Ben admits they need to work together on the callings if they’re going to save everyone, including themselves. Eagan says okay but that he needs Ben to tell him everything he knows. While Ben’s getting notes to show him, Eagan swipes his computer drive.

Olive tells Grace about Angelina trying to be like her and how she thinks it’s disturbing. Grace believes Angelina’s just idolizing Olive because Olive has so much going for her.

Back at Eureka, Saanvi apologizes for lying and fears she has sunk the lifeboat for everyone on Flight 828. Michaela tells her that both she and Zeke took a life, and they were both redeemed. Zeke survived his death date because he followed the callings. Michaela believes Saanvi confessing to the murder is her first step toward redemption.

Saanvi wants Michaela to arrest her, but Michaela refuses and suggests she heal and rest first and then they can talk about it. Saanvi asks Michaela not to tell Ben so she can tell him herself. Michaela agrees and adds, “828 – ride or die.”

Angelina heads back to see Levi on the campus and wants him to comfort her. Levi comforts Angelina and she moves in for a kiss, but he backs up. Olive sees what’s going on and yells at Angelina to leave.

Zeke’s cleaning up after the party and Bev tells him, in a confused and wide-eyed state, Michaela thought he only had one day to live and what he has with her doesn’t hold up to 12 years with Jared. Zeke suspects she can feel what he’s thinking and feeling.

Grace visits the garage to talk to Ben and he explains he believes they need to fix the lifeboat for the passengers of Flight 828 and for themselves. He shows her a drawing in the journal indicating some of the men jumped ship for the greater good. Grace suggests they could have been pushed out and fears the callings are telling him to push another person out of the lifeboat. “There’s got to be another way,” responds Ben.

At Eureka, Saanvi tells Vance and Dr. Gupta she thought she could help find answers to what happened to the Ark and Flight 828. Dr. Gupta believes the experiment wasn’t a failure and for 37 milliseconds at 7:44pm the piece of Noah’s Ark vanished and then reappeared. It was all caught on video!

At the same time, Troy and his colleague discuss a cluster of tiny tremors that happened right under Eureka at 7:44pm.







