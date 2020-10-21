‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 12 Episode 1: Photos, Plot, and Cast Preview

CBS’s popular action drama NCIS: Los Angeles returns to primetime with season 12 episode one, airing on November 8, 2020 at 8pm PT/8:30pm ET. Episode one, “The Bear,” was directed by Dennis Smith from a script by R. Scott Gemmill.

Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J lead the cast as Special Agent G. Callen and Special Agent Sam Hanna. Season 12 also stars Linda Hunt as Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange, Daniela Ruah as Special Agent Kensi Blye, Eric Christian Olsen as LAPD Detective Marty Deeks, Barrett Foa as Tech Operator Eric Beale, Renée Felice Smith as Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones, Medalion Rahimi as Special Agent Fatima Namazi, and Caleb Castille as Special Agent Devin Rountree.

Episode one guest stars include Vyto Ruginis, Eugene Prokofiev, Don Wallace, Olesya Rulin, Daniel Kove, Lissa Danshaw, and Brian Leigh Smith.

“The Bear” Plot: When a Russian bomber goes missing while flying over U.S. soil, Callen and Sam must track it down in the desert and secure its weapons and intel before the Russians on board destroy the plane. Also, Hetty gives Nell a cryptic assignment.

NCIS: Los Angeles Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

NCIS: Los Angeles is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals, who pose a threat to the nation’s security. By assuming false identities and utilizing the most advanced technology, this team of highly trained agents goes deep undercover, putting their lives on the line in the field to bring down their targets.

Special Agent “G” Callen is a chameleon who transforms himself into whomever he needs to be to infiltrate the criminal underworld. His partner is Special Agent Sam Hanna, a former U.S. Navy SEAL who has seen action in both Afghanistan and Iraq. The team includes the all-knowing Henrietta “Hetty” Lange, who handles the politics of the job and is tasked with providing everything from micro-surveillance cameras to cars for the team; Special Agent Kensi Blye, the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine who lives for the adrenaline rush that comes with undercover work; Marty Deeks, a seasoned LAPD undercover detective who was recruited to the team by Hetty; tech operator Eric Beale, who has mastered every gadget and computer in the Ops Center; intelligence analyst Nell Jones, who won the team’s respect with her spot-on assessments and her shrewd insights; Fatima Namazi, a Middle East specialist and a razor-sharp cryptologist; and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree, whose unique upbringing, discipline and athletic ability are a welcome addition to the team.

Armed with the latest in high-tech gear and sent regularly into life-threatening situations, this tight-knit unit relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.