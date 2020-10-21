‘Animaniacs’ Trailer: Come for the Zany, Stay for the Brainy

They’re back… Animaniacs returns with 13 new animated episodes premiering Friday, November 20, 2020 on Hulu. It’s been 22 years since the goofy animated series aired, and the new trailer plays catch-up with the zany characters.

Oscar winner Steven Spielberg’s (Saving Private Ryan, Schindler’s List) is back as an executive producer of the animated series from Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation. President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios Sam Register and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also executive produce. Executive producer Wellesley Wild is the season one showrunner.

The voice cast includes Rob Paulsen (“Yakko Warner” & “Pinky”), Tress MacNeille (“Dot Warner”), Jess Harnell (“Wakko Warner”), and Maurice LaMarche (“The Brain”).

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground.

Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.









