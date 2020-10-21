‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 1: Plot, Photos, Cast and Trailer

The Covid-19 pandemic and the heroic efforts of health care workers are integrated into season four episode one of ABC’s critically acclaimed medical drama, The Good Doctor. Directed by Mike Listo from a script by David Shore and Liz Friedman, season four episode one will air on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Guest starring in episode one are Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston, Ricky He as Kellan Park, Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler, Karin Konoval as Nurse Petringa, and Jennifer Birmingham Lee as Mia. Elfina Luk guests as Nurse Villanueva, Lochlyn Munro is Martin Cross, Carly Pope is Lily Cross, and Arlen Aguayo-Stewart is Ambar Estrada.

“Frontline Part 1” Plot: In part one of the two-part season premiere of ABC’s The Good Doctor, Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature, but also unlike anything he or the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure has ever seen before. As safety protocols and quarantines increase due to the global pandemic, Lea and Shaun’s new relationship will become tested; and Dr. Alex Park gets ready to move back to Phoenix, Arizona, to be closer to his family.

Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick navigates her way around the clinic following her departure from the surgery team and unknowingly puts herself and several members of the staff in danger. Finally, Dr. Claire Brown continues to work through her grief, still reeling from the sudden death of Dr. Neil Melendez.