‘Never Have I Ever’ Renewed for a Fourth and Final Season

Fortunately, Netflix has given Never Have I Ever an early season four renewal. Unfortunately, the fourth season will be the series’ final season.

Netflix released season two in July 2021 and they’re targeting a summer 2022 release for season three, which recently finished production. Season four is expected to arrive in 2023.

Mindy Kaling created the series and serves as an executive producer. Lang Fisher is the co-creator, executive producer, showrunner, and writer. 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner also executive produce.

“Hey Crickets, we’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!” stated Kaling and Fisher.

Netflix’s Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria added, “We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It’s everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply – about a young, Indian-American girl – hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We’re eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can’t wait for everyone to see the final two seasons!”

“Four seasons of Never Have I Ever is truly exciting and a little bittersweet because, as a loyal fan, I’d love Devi’s journey to go on forever. But just like high school, all great things must come to an end. A big shout out to our fearless Cricket Queens, Mindy and Lang, and our exceptional cast and crew, who have authentically captured the emotional rollercoaster ride that defines our teenage years,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “We can’t wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi’s senior year.”

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.







