Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 Move Forward With a Twist

BTS, Ariana Grande and many more celebrities are set to take part in Nickelodeon’s rescheduled Kids’ Choice Awards broadcast on May 2, 2020. This will be the first time an awards show will be remotely produced during this COVID-19 pandemic which has everyone staying safe at home to flatten the curve in America.

The Kids’ Choice Awards were originally scheduled for March 22, 2020 with Chance The Rapper hosting. This week the network announced a new date and new host for the reworked Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together. Victoria Justice (Victorious) is now set to host the show with video appearances by BTS, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson, Millie Bobby Brown, Shawn Mendes, and Asher Angel. (Confirmed list below.) Nickelodeon has assured their KCA fans there will still be plenty of slime.

During the broadcast, a $1 million check will be presented to No Kid Hungry in support of the people affected during this pandemic. Another highlight of the night will be LeBron James being honored with the 2020 Generation Change Award for his commitment to education via the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

BTS was supposed to kick off their North American stadium tour this past weekend at Levi Stadium and would have been at the Rose Bowl on May 2nd for one of their three shows. Concerts for their North American tour were postponed and there’s no word yet on new dates.

The star-studded Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together lineup:

BTS

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Millie Bobby Brown

Shawn Mendes

Dove Cameron

David Dobrik

Dwayne Johnson

Lil Nas X

Kristen Bell

Josh Gad

Ellen DeGeneres

Tom Kenny

Bill Fagerbakke

YouTuber SSSniperWolf

Asher Angel

Jojo Siwa (slime will be placed throughout her home and she’ll have to search to find it)

The Avengers: Endgame cast members Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, and Jeremy Renner

With COVID-19 throwing the world for a loop, it’s likely other award shows will follow suit and go the remotely produced route rather than postponing for later dates or canceling their 2020 broadcasts. Among the awards show that have been affected thus far are the Billboard Music Awards which was originally scheduled for April 29th in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced on March 17th that show was postponed and will be rescheduled on NBC at a later date.

About No Kid Hungry:

