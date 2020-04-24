‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 Trailer Arrives Along with New Photos

I desperately need the new season of Dead to Me to premiere right now. Unfortunately, we have to wait until May 8, 2020 for season two of the critically acclaimed dark comedy to arrive on Netflix.

We’re still a few weeks away from the new season’s debut, but at least Netflix has unveiled a new full-length trailer showing off season two. Netflix also released a few new photos from the upcoming season.

The cast of Dead to Me is led by Christina Applegate as Jen and Linda Cardellini as Judy. The cast also includes Diana Maria Riva, James Marsden, Natalie Morales, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy, and Luke Roessler. Emmy Award winner Liz Feldman created the series.

Season two will consists of 10 half-hour episodes, all available on May 8th.

The Season 2 Plot:

“Jen (Applegate), Judy (Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost.

From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.”

And a Look Back at Season 1:

“Jen is a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder. Judy is an optimistic free spirit who’s recently suffered her own tragic loss. When the two women meet at a support group, they become unlikely friends despite their polar-opposite personalities. But as they bond over bottles of wine, Entenmann’s cookies and a shared affinity for The Facts of Life, Judy desperately tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.”







