Melissa McCarthy heads off to a wellness retreat for a little “fixing,” as the teaser trailer for Hulu’s star-studded ensemble Nine Perfect Strangers begins. The minute and a half teaser finds Nicole Kidman welcoming nine guests to her retreat where she promises to completely transform their lives.

In addition to Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, the series stars Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving. Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto also star.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel and was adapted for the Hulu series by executive producers David E. Kelly (Big Little Lies), John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss. Kelley and Butterworth are co-showrunners. Director Jonathan Levine also executive produces along with Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, Molly Allen, and Melissa McCarthy.

The eight-episode dramatic series is a Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content production.

Hulu has set an August 18, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.