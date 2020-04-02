‘The Innocence Files’ Trailer: Documentary Series Spotlights Wrongful Convictions

Netflix just debuted the full trailer for the documentary series, The Innocence Files. The nine-episode series tells the story of eight men who were convicted of crimes they didn’t commit and the subsequent battle to overturn their convictions.

The cases explored in the documentary series’ first season include Chester Hollman III, Kenneth Wyniemko, Alfred Dewayne Brown, Thomas Haynesworth, Franky Carrillo, Levon Brooks, Kennedy Brewer, and Keith Harward. Netflix will launch the series globally on April 15, 2020.

The nine episodes were directed by Oscar nominee Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?, The Farm: Angola, USA), Oscar winner Alex Gibney (Taxi to the Dark Side), Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams (Music by Prudence), Jed Rothstein, Emmy Award winner Andy Grieve (Stand Up to Cancer), and Sarah Dowland. Garbus, Gibney, Ross Williams, Dan Cogan, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Brad Hebert, Geoff Martz, Michael Antinoro, and Will Staeger executive produce.

The Innocence Files Synopsis, Courtesy of Netflix:

The Innocence Files shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. The nine-episode series is composed of three compelling parts – The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution.

These stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process.







