‘NOS4A2’ Season 2 Trailer Arrives Along with New Photos

AMC’s NOS4A2 season two just dropped the full official trailer. The upcoming season’s also showing off a few new photos featuring Ashleigh Cummings as Vic McQueen and Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto as Charlie Manx.

In addition to Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings, the cast of season two includes Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti.

The supernatural horror series will kick off season two on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC and BBC America.

Season two of the series based on Joe Hill’s bestselling book will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. Hill’s involved as an executive producer along with showrunner Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels).

The Season 2 Plot:

“NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne.

The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”