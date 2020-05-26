Quibi’s Royalties just released a new trailer, photos, and poster, along with the season one soundtrack list. The new musical comedy series comes from Emmy and Golden Globe award winner Darren Criss and is set to premiere on Quibi on June 1, 2020.

Criss’ new series will feature celebs including Jordan Fisher, Julianne Hough, Jackie Tohn, Bonnie McKee, Jennifer Coolidge, Lil Rel Howery, Mark Hamill, Rufus Wainwright, and Sabrina Carpenter. Royalties will include 12 original songs all co-written by Darren Criss, and Criss also co-wrote and executive produces the series with Nick and Matt Lang. The series is produced by FOX SideCar Entertainment.

The series marks the first Quibi production to have its soundtrack released by a major label. Republic Records will release the full season one soundtrack on June 12th following the season finale on June 10th.

Royalties: Season 1 (Music from the Original Quibi Series) Track List:

“This is a Theme Song (From Royalties)” – Darren Criss, Kether Donohue, Royalties Cast “Just That Good (From Royalties)” – Rufus Wainwright, Royalties Cast “Break It In (From Royalties)” – Lil Rel Howery, KingJet, Royalties Cast “Let Your Hair Down (From Royalties)” – Bonnie McKee, Royalties Cast “Kick Your Shoes Off (From Royalties)” – Bonnie McKee, Royalties Cast “Mighty As Kong (From Royalties)” – Mark Hamill, Royalties Cast “I Am So Much Better Than You At Everything (From Royalties)” – Darren Criss, Royalties Cast “Make You Come True (From Royalties)” – Jordan Fisher, Royalties Cast “Prizefighter (From Royalties)” – Julianne Hough, Royalties Cast “Also You (From Royalties)” – Jackie Tohn, Darren Criss, Royalties Cast “I Hate That I Need You (From Royalties)” – Jennifer Coolidge, NIve, Darren Criss, Royalties Cast “Perfect Song (From Royalties)” – Sabrina Carpenter, Royalties Cast

The Royalites Plot:

Royalties follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo – Sara (Kether Donohue) and Pierce (Criss) – as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week. Each episode will feature real-life entertainment personalities portraying fictitious (and ridiculous) music stars, along with original songs penned by Criss.”