Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader and Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the beloved Jedi Master in Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s event series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Disney+ announced the series will begin filming in April and confirmed new actors have joined the special event series’ cast.

Joining Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will be Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, and Kumail Nanjiani. Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie also star in the upcoming addition to the iconic Star Wars franchise.

Deborah Chow, director of The Mandalorian‘s season one episodes “Chapter 7: The Reckoning” and “Chapter 3: The Sin,” directs Obi-Wan Kenobi. Joby Harold is the writer and executive produces along with Chow, McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan. Carmen Cuba (We Are Who We Are, Stranger Things) is the casting director.

Disney+’s start of production and casting announcement did not mention when we can expect Obi-Wan Kenobi to premiere.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.







