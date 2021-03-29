‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 12 Photos: “Rakitin” Preview

NBC’s The Blacklist continues with an episode that finds Cooper in grave danger. Season eight episode 12, “Rakitin,” will air on Friday, April 2, 2021.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

“Rakitin” Plot: The Task Force’s determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government puts Cooper and Reddington in increasingly treacherous positions.

Season 5 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 12 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and Laura Sohn as Agent Alina Park in season 8 episode 12 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in season 8 episode 12 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma in season 8 episode 12 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Deirdre Lovejoy as Cynthia Panabaker, and Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler in season 8 episode 12 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12
Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, and Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler in season 8 episode 12 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)




