Seven cast members from 1993’s The Real World: Los Angeles are getting back together in the original Venice beach house for The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. Paramount+ and MTV announced the reunion and set a Wednesday, November 24, 2021 premiere date for the docuseries.

The Los Angeles edition is the second installment in The Real World Homecoming series. The first season of the reunion series featured the original New York cast and premiered in March 2021.

The Real World: Los Angeles cast members getting back together include Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan, and Tami Roman.

MTV Entertainment Studios’ Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons, and Nadim Amiry serve as executive producers along with Bunim/Murray Productions’ Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee, and James Knox.

Paramount+ released the following details on the upcoming The Real World Homecoming season:

“This groundbreaking season of The Real World made history with a number of series firsts, including never-before-seen ‘confessional’ style interviews, cast members exiting mid-season with new houseguests moving in, a wedding and more. The series also tackled important issues such as same-sex relationships, abortion, consent, safe sex and eating disorders.

After spending decades apart, the roommates will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.”







