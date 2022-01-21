‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 12 Photos, Plot, and Cast Info

The teaser video for ABC’s The Rookie season four episode 12 features a severed arm moving on its own, an awkward double date, and a weirdly cheerful Nyla. Directed by Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul from a script by Zoe Cheng, season four episode 12 will air on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Guest stars include Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, Helena Mattsson as Ashley McGrady, Kanoa Goo as ADA Chris Sanford, and Jay Hunter as Officer Gil Webb.

“The Knock” Plot: The team responds to the report of a severed hand washing up on the beach and are on the hunt to find its owner. Meanwhile, Tim attempts to prove he isn’t a control freak to Lucy and invites her on a double date with him and Ashley.