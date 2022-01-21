‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 12 Photos, Plot, and Cast Info

By
Rebecca Murray
-

The teaser video for ABC’s The Rookie season four episode 12 features a severed arm moving on its own, an awkward double date, and a weirdly cheerful Nyla. Directed by Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul from a script by Zoe Cheng, season four episode 12 will air on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Guest stars include Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, Helena Mattsson as Ashley McGrady, Kanoa Goo as ADA Chris Sanford, and Jay Hunter as Officer Gil Webb.

“The Knock” Plot: The team responds to the report of a severed hand washing up on the beach and are on the hunt to find its owner. Meanwhile, Tim attempts to prove he isn’t a control freak to Lucy and invites her on a double date with him and Ashley.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 12
Melissa O’Neil and Mekia Cox in ‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 12 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
The Rookie Season 4 Episode 12
Nathan Fillion and Jan M. Janssen in season 4 episode 12 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
The Rookie Season 4 Episode 12
Richard T. Jones and Federico Dordei in season 4 episode 12 (ABC/Ser Baffo)
The Rookie Season 4 Episode 12
Nathan Fillion and Mekia Cox in season 4 episode 12 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
The Rookie Season 4 Episode 12
Patrick Fischler and Alyssa Diaz in season 4 episode 12 (ABC/Temma Hankin)
The Rookie Season 4 Episode 12
Eric Winter, Alyssa Diaz and Jay Paulson in season 4 episode 12 (ABC/Ser Baffo)



