‘All Rise’ Shoots a Special COVID-19 Themed Episode

CBS’s All Rise is returning to shoot an episode inspired by current events. The episode will be virtually produced and will examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing on the criminal justice system.

The episode, which will air on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT, will be shot via technology including FaceTime, WebEx, and Zoom. Executive producer Michael Robin is directing and consulting producer former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti is actively involved providing special insight into just how the LA justice system is currently functioning during the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to CBS, the groundbreaking episode will be shot in the show’s cast’s homes, with special visual effects creating the necessary backgrounds. Special care will be taken on the episode to ensure the actors and crew are kept safe. Per the announcement, “a cinematographer operating solo from a vehicle will capture exterior footage that reflects the desolate environment that currently exists on the streets and in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The entire episode will be shot abiding by social distancing rules and technologies taking place in the world as it exists now.”

“It’s a unique chance for our All Rise family to band together – in our different homes, even cities – to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community,” explained executive producer Greg Spottiswood.

The cast of All Rise is led by Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael. Wilson Bethel is Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho is Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson is Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles plays Sherri Kansky.







The episode description, courtesy of CBS:

“In the episode, after debating the merits of continuing their work during this time, Judge Benner (Helgenberger) authorizes Lola to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.’s office, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s ‘court.’

Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; and Sara (Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side hustle as a food delivery driver. Luke (Brinson) and Emily’s relationship is taxed by separation, and germaphobe and type-A Sherri (Miles) contends with the new world (dis)order.”







