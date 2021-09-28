‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Reveals an October Premiere with a Short Teaser

The teaser for season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm opens with the 2001: A Space Odyssey theme along with a view of Earth from space. The teaser video then transitions to the series’ theme with the globe evolving into Larry David’s bald head.

The teaser trailer also reveals the tagline – “The world has changed…he hasn’t” – before confirming the season 11 premiere date of October 24, 2021 at 10:40pm ET/PT. Subsequent episodes of season 11 will air on Sundays at 10:30pm ET/PT.

In addition to two-time Emmy Award winner Larry David, the season 11 cast will feature Susie Essman (Broad City), Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders), Ted Danson (The Good Place), and Richard Lewis (Anything But Love).

The award-winning comedy was created by Larry David and premiered back in 2001. David, Garlin, and Jeff Schaffer executive produce, with Laura Streicher co-executive producing. Jon Hayman and Steve Leff are consulting producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

Curb Your Enthusiasm stars Seinfeld co-creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.

The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.