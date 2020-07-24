‘Outer Banks’ Coming of Age Drama Earns a Season 2 Renewal

Netflix wants more of the young adult series, Outer Banks, announcing a renewal of the coming of age story for a second season. The announcement came with a season two teaser poster but without a firm premiere date for the new season.

Season one of the series created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke debuted on Netflix on April 15, 2020. The 10 episode first season stars Chase Stokes (Tell Me Your Secrets), Madelyn Cline (Boy Erased), Madison Bailey (Black Lightning), Jonathan Daviss (Age of Summer), and Rudy Pankow (Solve). Austin North (All Night), Drew Starkey (Scream: The TV Series), Deion Smith, and Charles Esten (Tell Me Your Secrets) also star in the dramatic thriller. Netflix confirmed they’ll are on board to reprise their roles in the new season.

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke will continue in their roles as showrunners and executive producers.

A Look Back at Season 1, Courtesy of Netflix:

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions.

The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they'll never forget.








