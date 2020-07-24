‘Next’ New Trailer: A.I. Goes Rogue in Fox’s Fall Thriller

A new full trailer’s arrived for Fox’s sci-fi drama neXt set to premiere this fall. The new trailer lays out the plot – without giving too much away – and sets up the key characters.

Fox will be delving further into their new series during a [email protected] cast Q&A. The panel’s set for Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 10am PT and will feature series stars John Slattery (Mad Men), Fernanda Andrade (Here and Now), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), Michael Mosley (Criminal Minds), and Eve Harlow (The 100). Series creator/executive producer Manny Coto joins his cast to discuss the sci-fi series.

The [email protected] panel will be hosted on San Diego Comic-Con’s official YouTube channel.

neXt will join Fox’s primetime lineup on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

neXt is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue Artificial Intelligence, a series that asks us to look closely not only at our relationship to technology but to one another.

Silicon Valley pioneer PAUL LEBLANC (Slattery) built a fortune and legacy on the world-changing innovations he dreamed up, while ignoring and alienating the people around him, including his own daughter, ABBY (Elizabeth Cappucino), and his short-sighted younger brother, TED (Butler Harner), who now runs Paul’s company. After discovering that one of his own creations – a powerful artificial intelligence called neXt – might spell doom for humankind, Paul tried to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother, leaving him with nothing but mounting dread about the fate of the world.

When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent SHEA SALAZAR (Andrade). Having escaped crime, poverty and a deadly criminal father to remake herself as a force for good, Salazar’s strict moral code and sense of duty have earned her the respect of her team – a talented but contentious group held together by her faith in their ability to defy expectations and transcend their differences, including GINA (Harlow), a high-strung cybercrime agent; BEN (Aaron Moten), a straight-laced, buttoned-up hard worker, who is boring to the point of being interesting; and CM (Mosley), an ex-con hacker with a genius IQ. But the demands of Shea’s challenging job have taken their toll on her home life, where Salazar’s young son, OWEN (Whitten), has been raised primarily by his father, TY (Gerardo Celasco), a recovering alcoholic.

Now, LeBlanc and Salazar are the only ones standing in the way of a potential global catastrophe, fighting an emergent superintelligence that, instead of launching missiles, will deploy the immense knowledge it has gleaned from the data all around us to recruit allies, turn people against each other and eliminate obstacles to its own survival and growth.







